Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Tennessee couple took on some unusual logistical challenges to pull off a surprising feat: Visiting every U.S. Disney park in 24 hours.

Heather and Clark Ensminger said they started their quest Tuesday night at Disney Springs in Orlando and the next day managed to take in at least one attraction at each Disney park in Florida and California.

The couple said they started Wednesday at Disney's Hollywood Studios, where they toured Toy Story Land; continued on to Epcot and a ride on Spaceship Earth; met Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom Park; and concluded their time at Walt Disney World Resort with lunch and a tour of the Animal Kingdom.

The Ensmingers then boarded a plane to Los Angeles, where they rushed to Disney California Adventure park and took a ride on Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout. The couple finished the day at Disneyland park.

The couple said Clark Ensminger had planned the trip as a surprise for Heather, whose father died in October 2017, just before a planned family trip to Disney World.

"As the anniversary of his passing got a little closer, I was sort of having a hard time," Heather said. "Unbeknownst to me, my husband started planning this special trip to surprise me."

She said the surprise was spoiled by an email about a month before the trip, but the spilled beans allowed her to help finish planning the trip, which also coincided with their 10-year wedding anniversary.

"It's just been a dream come true," Clark Ensminger said.