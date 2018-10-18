Trending Stories

Gargantuan gator resurfaces at Florida golf course
Employee falls into mall's shark tank during feeding time
Wooden bridge sags under weight of bus in Arkansas
Police helping ESPN find 'WSU Popcorn Guy'
Florida man drags stranded dolphin out to sea

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

ICE relying on jails and prisons to net illegal immigrants
Portuguese air force to buy five AW119KX helicopters
Norway apologizes to 'German Girls' for post-WWII treatment
Man wins $22,000 jackpot with free lottery ticket
First esophagus grown from stem cells transplanted into mice
 
Back to Article
/