#ArupMidlands and @bigjigstoys have become new @GWR holders for building the ‘Longest Wooden Toy Train Track’ measuring 3395.8 meters. Thank you to Solihull Mayor, @Glenn_Howells @WMPolice for being part of our world record. See the confirmation here: https://t.co/6oNw2vmB9g pic.twitter.com/NziUePMQPA

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A British toy company teamed with a design firm to break the Guinness World Record for the longest wooden train track.

Bigjigs Toys said it teamed with engineering and design firm ARUP group to retake the record, which the Folkstone, England, toy company previously held in 2012.

The groups built a 2.1-mile-long wooden toy train track at ARUP's Birmingham, England, offices to break the previous record of 1.6 miles. The new record was verified by Guinness.

The companies said it took about three hours to build the track and another hour to push a train along the full length of the track.