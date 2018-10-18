Houston firefighters are on a rescue call involving a pony in the 4700 block of Simsbrook. A small pony apparently fell in the drainage. pic.twitter.com/3J5AIjEe9c

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Houston shared photos from the rescue of a pony that apparently fell into a storm drain in the southwest part of the city.

The Houston Fire Department said firefighters responded Wednesday to the drainage ditch where Houston Police Officer Ronald Prince spotted a trapped pony while investigating an abandoned vehicle.

"I walked over and I peeped inside the storm drain. What I thought I saw was a dog, but I realized once I took a closer look that it was actually a miniature horse," Prince told KTRK-TV.

The fire department tweeted photos from the rescue, which involved using chainsaws to cut through concrete and a harness to hoist the small equine.

The pony, which was not seriously injured, was taken to the BARC animal shelter while authorities attempt to identify its owner.