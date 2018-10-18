Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Houston shared photos from the rescue of a pony that apparently fell into a storm drain in the southwest part of the city.
The Houston Fire Department said firefighters responded Wednesday to the drainage ditch where Houston Police Officer Ronald Prince spotted a trapped pony while investigating an abandoned vehicle.
"I walked over and I peeped inside the storm drain. What I thought I saw was a dog, but I realized once I took a closer look that it was actually a miniature horse," Prince told KTRK-TV.
The fire department tweeted photos from the rescue, which involved using chainsaws to cut through concrete and a harness to hoist the small equine.
The pony, which was not seriously injured, was taken to the BARC animal shelter while authorities attempt to identify its owner.