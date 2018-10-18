Oct. 18 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer's dashboard camera captured an unusual scene: two deer duking it out with their antlers in the middle of a road.

The Blue Ash Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing the dash cam footage recorded early Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood.

The officer's car stops to watch two deer fighting at the side of the road, and the buck brawl soon spreads out into the middle of the street.

"Normally, BAPD would not tolerate fighting in the street. We thought it was best to let nature take its course in this instance," the post said.