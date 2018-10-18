Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia are trying to find homes for 50 baby turtles seized from an attempted illegal seller in a Burger King parking lot.

Richmond Animal Care and Control said the 50 baby red-eared slider turtles were seized from a person attempting to sell the reptiles in a Burger King parking lot.

"Literally, we can't make this stuff up," the agency said in a Facebook post.

RACC said the turtles are now available for adoption without a fee, as city codes do not allow turtles to be sold while "this little."

"We will have adopters sign an additional waiver outlining agreement to never release these turtles into the wild. Their species tends to take over any wetlands they occupy so we are cognizant of that fact," RACC said.