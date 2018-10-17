Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman captured video of a wooden bridge sagging dramatically due to a bus that was well over the posted weight limit.

Barb Hartman Mather captured video of the bus driving over the wooden Beaver Bridge in Beaver, causing the structure to dip.

Officials said the bus weighs about 35 tons, well over the bridge's 10-ton limit.

Mather said the driver had to have ignored several weight limit signs posted around the bridge. She said it was the second bus to cross the bridge that day.

Inspectors said the bridge was not damaged.