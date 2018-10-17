Years later, @CollegeGameDay solicits the help of an incredibly skilled police agency to help track down #WSUPopcornGuy , because they simply can't bring the big show back to #ThePromisedLand without his help. #PullmanProud #GameDayPullman #GoCougs #AttemptToLocate #JustForFun pic.twitter.com/LVj9vgWBXm

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Washington state police department is joining ESPN to search for the "Popcorn Guy" whose snacking at a Washington State University game went viral.

The Pullman Police Department said it is helping ESPN College GameDay search for the identity of "WSU Popcorn Guy," who went viral after being filmed making a mess of his popcorn during the Washington State Cougars' loss to Stanford in 2013.

"Years later, @CollegeGameDay solicits the help of an incredibly skilled police agency to help track down #WSUPopcornGuy, because they simply can't bring the big show back to #ThePromisedLand without his help," the police department tweeted, along with an "Attempt to Locate" poster bearing the man's image.

The poster clarifies that the man isn't being sought for any legal-related reasons.

"Aside from stealing the show, this subject has not committed any crime," the poster reads.

ESPN is attempting to find the man before Washington State faces off Saturday against the University of Oregon Ducks.