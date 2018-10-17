Trending Stories

Doctor removes live tick from deep inside patient's ear
New Zealand dubs 'drunk' wood pigeon the Bird of the Year
Glass pane shatters on Chinese mountain walkway
Alligator wanders into Florida gas station
Bear breaks into snow-covered Colorado car

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Minority groups sue Georgia election officials over rejected ballots
Satellite monitoring could help curb illegal fishing in shark sanctuaries
'Very rare' bee colony with no hive rescued in Virginia
Netflix says over 80 million watched rom-coms last summer
Israel answers rocket fire with airstrikes on Gaza Strip
 
Back to Article
/