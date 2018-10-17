Hapless officers recorded in hilarious squirrel capture

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A North Carolina police department shared video of two officers having a difficult time capturing a squirrel with an injured leg.

The Hillsborough Police Department said Lead Rescuer Sgt. Purvis and Assistant Rescuer Officer Dimitri responded Tuesday to a report of an injured animal at the Hampton Pointe Shopping Center.

A video from the incident shows the two officers having surprising difficulty capturing the squirrel, which had an injured leg, in a box.

The department, which quipped the incident was "serious police business," said the squirrel was taken to the Our Wild Neighbors sanctuary for rehab.