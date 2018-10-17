Gargantuan gator resurfaces at Florida golf course

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An estimated 15-foot alligator that became a viral star at a Florida golf course has resurfaced to the surprise of a group of golfers.

The massive gator, known as Chubbs, was spotted by Sage Stryczny and a group of friends golfing at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto.

Chubbs, estimated to be about 15 feet long, became a viral sensation when it was first caught on video in 2016.

The last confirmed sighting of Chubbs before this week was back in February, when a groundskeeper took video of the gator going for a walk.