Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Florida man who found a dolphin struggling in shallow water after Hurricane Michael was filmed dragging the mammal back out to sea.

Justin Squire said he and his friends were surveying the damage from the hurricane at Indian Pass Campground in Port St. Joe when they found the dolphin stuck in shallow water.

The video, recorded by one of Squire's friends, shows him grabbing the dolphin by the tail and dragging it back out to deeper water.

The dolphin is able to swim away after reaching the deeper area.