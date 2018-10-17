Oct. 17 (UPI) -- An employee at a Chinese mall was caught on camera falling into a shark tank during feeding time for the undersea predators.

The video, filmed at the Wuyue Plaza mall in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, shows the mall employee using a bridge over the tank as a shortcut while en route to a meeting and falling through the feeding hatch, which had been left open.

The woman is seen splashing in the tank for about two minutes while the lemon sharks circle her, but she is plucked out of the water without any injuries.

A mall spokesman said the sharks are not aggressive.