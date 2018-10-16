Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Embassy in the Australian capital apologized after sending out an email featuring a pajama-clad cat eating cookies.

The embassy in Canberra confirmed it sent an email to multiple recipients with the subject line "meeting" and containing a photo of a cat eating cookies and wearing Cookie Monster pajamas.

The email described the photo as a "cat pajama-jam" and included some Latin text and an RSVP button.

Gavin Sundwall, U.S. Mission to Australia public affairs counselor, sent an apology email to recipients two days later.

"Sorry to disappoint those of you who were hoping to attend this 'cat pajama-jam' party, but such an event falls well outside our area of expertise," the second email said.

"It was a training error made by one of our new staff testing out our email newsletter platform," Sundwall wrote.

The cat photo was originally taken by Jennifer Stewart and posted to her my_furry_babies Instagram account. She posted a photo Monday showing the Cookie Monster cat, Joey, wearing his pajamas and posing next to an article about the email mix-up.

"Joey's upset that the cat pajama-jam won't be happening," Stewart wrote.