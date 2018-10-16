Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A California zoo confirmed it temporarily shut down when a bongo calf named Taylor Swift escaped from her enclosure.

The Sacramento Zoo said visitors spotted the 1-year-old bongo, a type of antelope, outside her exhibit about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and a member of staff soon confirmed Taylor was on the loose.

The zoo said visitors were ushered to a safe area at the front of the facility while staff worked to guide the escaped calf to a secure area.

"Staff used baffle boards and tables to gently guide the calf down the pathway and up the back road to her off-exhibit holding area," zoo spokeswoman Laurel Vincent told the Sacramento Bee.

A zoo veterinarian said Taylor did not appear to have any serious injuries or complications from her brief escape.

Officials said they are investigating how the calf managed to get out of her enclosure.