Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia college broke a Guinness World Record by stuffing 6,026 backpacks with school supplies in just one hour.

Temple University students gathered Monday night and filled the backpacks with school supplies that will go to 20 organizations, including local schools, as part of the "Pack It Up TU" event.

The event broke the Guinness World Record for most backpacks filled with school supplies in one hour, which was set by Brown University when students filled 3,000 backpacks in June.

Attempting Guinness records has become a homecoming tradition for Temple University students. In 2016, the school broke the record for most peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made in one hour. The 49,100 sandwiches were donated to local food banks.