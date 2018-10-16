Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Scuba divers in the Florida Keys took their Halloween spirit 30 feet below the surface for an underwater pumpkin carving contest.

The contest, organized by the Amoray Dive Resort, saw the divers going 30 feet below the surface at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary to carve sub-aquatic jack-o-lanterns.

Participants said the task was complicated by the fact that their buoyant pumpkins kept trying to float away mid-carve.

Brothers Sebastian and Gabriel Gimeno, ages 16 and 14, were declared the winners with their pumpkin carving, which portrayed a dolphin and a half moon.

The Gimeno brothers were awarded a return dive trip with Amoray Dive Resort.