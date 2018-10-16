Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A California zoo is investigating a cellphone video showing a visitor jumping a barrier around the facility's tiger pen.

The video, recorded by zoo visitor Patty Fayad, shows the man climbing the barrier around the tiger enclosure at the Oakland Zoo and quickly climbing back out when a tiger starts to approach him.

"I heard from somebody he said he dropped his glasses or something but when he came back up I didn't see nothing in his hand," witness Sam Fayad told KGO-TV.

The zoo released a statement criticizing the man's behavior.

"The Oakland zoo meets and exceeds safety requirements set by state, federal, and AZA accreditation standards. We hope that all of our visitors act responsibly, and don't attempt to put themselves in potentially unsafe situations," the statement said.

Zoo officials said they are investigating the video and are considering changes to security.

"Now that we know that happened, we can definitely take it into consideration," Erin Harrison with the Oakland Zoo told KNTV. "We feel our barriers are great, but we can always review that and see if there's more we can do to communicate to the public."