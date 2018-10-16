Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A visitor to a glass walkway high up on a Chinese mountain captured video showing one of the panes of glass shattered.

The video shows the glass at the East Taihang Mountains walkway in Handan City, Hebei Province, shattered, with small pieces spread around the broken pane.

"The glass is totally broken but the walkaway is still open to the public. This is a serious security threat," the man says in the footage.

Officials said the bridge was closed when the pane shattered, but some tourists were not heeding the warning signs. They said the glass, which was only the top layer of the walkway, has been repaired.