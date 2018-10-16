Trending Stories

Squirrel knocks out power to 2,296 in New Jersey
Shark shocks fishing family by jumping into boat
Police use Doritos to lure 'mini horse' sized pig home
Python falls through ceiling at Chinese bank
Golfers encounter huge rattlesnake in Florida

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Navy extends Rockwell Collins contract for F/A-18 avionics display support
Adam Sandler returns to stand up in Netflix special '100% Fresh'
Bear breaks into snow-covered Colorado car
More than 1,300 still missing in Florida after Hurricane Michael
Evolution can't keep up with the human-caused extinction crisis
 
Back to Article
/