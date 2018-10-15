Trending Stories

Golfers encounter huge rattlesnake in Florida
Cow takes a ride in back seat of pickup truck
Pakistani martial artist cracks 243 walnuts with his head
Houston couple creates 'Good Boy' beer for dogs
Giant boa constrictor blocks Florida resident's door

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Harvard's admissions policies to be tested in court
Sea snail shells are dissolving as the ocean gets more acidic
'Shameless' says goodbye to Cameron Monaghan
Japan, New Zealand agree to pursue 'free and open Indo-Pacific'
Study identifies link between normal breast changes, cancer
 
Back to Article
/