Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Police in California said they used a bag of Doritos to capture a junk food-loving pig "the size of a mini horse."

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Deputies Ponce and Berg were dispatched from the Highland Station on Sunday on a report of a pig "the size of a mini horse" running loose through a neighborhood.

A video from the incident shows the deputies using Doritos chips from their lunch to create a trail for the big porker to follow home.

"We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!" Deputy Ponce said.