Oct. 15 (UPI) -- An Indian chef broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a 6,614-pound serving of rice and bean dish khichdi.

Chef Vishnu Manohar stirred 606 pounds of rice, 276 pounds of lentils and 331 pounds of pulses into 793 gallons of water and 331 pounds of clarified butter to break the Guinness record Sunday in Nagpur.

Manohar said the record attempt, which took about four hours to cook, was timed to coincide with Tuesday's World Food Day and was part of his campaign to have khichdi declared as India's national dish.

A 2,023-pound bowl of khichdi cooked up in New Delhi entered the Guinness Book of World Records in November 2017 as the world's largest serving of rice and beans.