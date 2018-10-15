Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Fans of Japanese board game Shogi gathered to break a Guinness World Record by playing 2,362 simultaneous games.

Organizers of the Sunday event in Tendo said a total 4,724 people played 2,362 simultaneous games of Shogi, which is sometimes called Japanese chess, to break the Guinness record set in 2012, when 1,574 games were played at the same time in Tokyo.

The organizers, which included Tendo officials and the local Youth Chamber of Commerce, set they set up 832 tables in the parking lot at Aeon Mall Co's Tendo shopping mall complex for the event.

The Tendo Youth Chamber of Commerce announced the successful record on its Facebook page.

The record included players as old as 92 and participants traveled from all over Japan to play, organizers said.