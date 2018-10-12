Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A surprised passenger on a Tokyo subway train captured video when he encountered a highly unusual fellow commuter: a train-riding turtle.

Yuki Nakajima said he was on the Toei Shinjuku line when he spotted the loose turtle crawling around with no signs of a human companion.

"When I got on the train from Shinjuku station, one of the passengers said there was a turtle on board," Nakajima said. "He was so relaxed and freely walking until gradually everyone began to notice him and he became a star."

"We all laughed along with each other and watched the turtle walk around, taking pictures of him," he said. "The turtle was OK and he wanted to roam free, cheerfully, along the aisle and under the bench."

Nakajima said railway staff took the turtle off the train at a later station and police are now trying to find its owner.