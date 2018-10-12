Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Traffic on a California highway was snared Friday morning when a semi overturned and spilled its load of grape pulp onto the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol said the big rig overturned just before 2:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 5, near the Highway 12 interchange in Flag City.

The crash covered the road in grape pulp, causing delays during cleanup efforts, which were completed about 8 a.m.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. CHP said the cause of the crash is under investigation.