Golfers encounter huge rattlesnake in Florida

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A group of golfers on a Florida course had to pause their game to marvel at a rare and potentially dangerous sight -- a rattlesnake on the fairway.

Logan Ungerer, 28, said he and some friends were golfing at the Mangrove Bay & Cypress Links Golf Course in S. Petersburh when they spotted the eastern diamondback rattlesnake slithering across the course.

Ungerer captured video of the big serpent making its way through the grass.

"In one of my videos it looks relatively small but when fully stretched out, it really is a massive creature and it was really cool to be able to witness that," he said.

"I've played many courses and have stuck my hands into some pretty tall grasses or areas where one of these could have been and seeing this massive snake has really made me realize that maybe when I hit the ball out of play, it's just gone," Ungerer said.