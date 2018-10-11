Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A runaway alpaca caused chaos for drivers in New York's Brooklyn borough when it ran loose in heavy traffic.

A video posted to Twitter by Jacob Kornbluh shows the alpaca, which onlookers incorrectly identified as a "runaway llama," running loose in the street in the Borough Park neighborhood.

Peter Jager, 48, the animal's owner, said Alfalfa the alpaca had been brought from a farm in Woodbury, Conn., to participate in a Noah's ark demonstration for Satmar UTA yeshiva's kindergarten and first-grade classes.

Jager said Alfalfa was only on the loose for a few minutes before being safely recaptured.

"You don't chase, you don't chase. You run after him and he'll take off," Jager told the New York Post. "We walked him into a corner and just grabbed him."