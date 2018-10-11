Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina family has some new pets after going to a local Kmart to try on snow boots and discovering a mother mouse and her babies.

Shasta Riederer said she took her sons, Talon and Deakon, to shop for snow boots this week at the Kmart store in Bismarck, where one of the boys made a shocking discovery inside a boot in the store's shoe section.

"He goes, 'Mom, look,'" Shasta Riederer told WDAY-TV. "I thought it was Vienna sausages rolling around the floor until they started moving, but then we heard them squeaking."

Riederer posted videos to Facebook showing her sons rounding up the seven baby mice and their mother.

The mother said the store didn't want anything to do with the rodent family, so she and her sons took them home.

"I let the kids take them home, let them get a fish tank for them, kids put them in there and they were happy ever since," she said.

Riederer said the mice will likely be released once the babies are a little bigger.

"So proud of them that they have that kind of compassion," Riederer said of her sons. "That they are willing to save mice when it would have grossed everybody else out."

Kmart officials said the shoe section was searched, but no more mice were found. They said a pest control company was hired to spray inside the store as a precaution.