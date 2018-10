Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Emergency responders were summoned to a Florida home to capture an 8-foot boa constrictor found blocking a resident's front door.

Lake County Fire Rescue said the Venom 2 Unit was dispatched to a Clermont home Wednesday on a report of a large snake blocking residents from entering their front door.

The snake was captured and turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The reptile's origins were unclear.