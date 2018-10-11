Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Jersey shared security camera footage of a gas pump bursting into flames after a vehicle pulled away while still refueling.

The Hackensack Fire Department posted a video to Facebook showing what happened Wednesday afternoon at a Lukoil station.

The video shows a vehicle pull away from a gas pump while in mid-refueling, with the nozzle still inserted into the tank.

The pump breaks away from its base and ignites into a fire that the the attendant was able to put out with an extinguisher once the emergency fuel cut-off switch was triggered.

Firefighters said no one was injured in the incident.