Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania family's home is drawing onlookers after their front yard tomato plant unexpectedly grew to a staggering 22 feet tall.

Sam Krum said he has been planting vegetables for years, but the tomato plant he put in front of his Bloomsburg home just five months ago is the first to shoot up to such an unexpected height.

"I don't know why it got that big, but it just grew and grew and grew," Krum told WNEP-TV.

He said his fertilizer recipe might be to blame.

"I fertilize it with a special concoction and just watched it get bigger and bigger. My family has canned them, made tomato sauce and spaghetti sauce. My kids are just sick of eating the tomatoes," he told the Press-Enterprise newspaper.

The tallest tomato plant listed by Guinness World Records was a 65-foot plant grown by Nutriculture Ltd. of Mawdesley, England.