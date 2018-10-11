Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Police investigating motion alarms that were triggered at a Virginia high school discovered an escaped python slithering around the school.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Animal Protection Police Officer Chase was dispatched to Hayfield High School in Alexandria when officers investigating motion sensor alarms discovered the culprit was a large snake.

Chase captured the python safely.

Police said the snake was returned to the school's science lab, where it had escaped.