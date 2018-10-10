Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who woke up to crashing sounds inside his home captured video of a black bear wreaking havoc in his living room.

Jason Ison said he woke up about 2:30 a.m. at his Monico home to discover the young black bear in his living room.

"I have that bear sign out front that says welcome, but it wasn't literally meant for the bear. It's for family and friends, not for the bear. I guess he took it literally," Ison told WJFW-TV.

Ison said the bear apparently pushed its way through the front door into his home. He said the animal was not acting aggressively toward him.

"He never made any woofs or barks or chomps; he was just scared," Ison said

Ison said he went outside and opened the sliding glass door to give the bear an avenue of escape.

He said the bear ran out safely.