Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he was surprised and confused to open his front door and discover a large exotic lizard on his front porch.

Richard Heatherly said he opened the front door at his Dearborn Heights home about 3 p.m. Tuesday and came face to face with a 2-foot lizard eating his cat's food.

The lizard, startled by the man's appearance, fled into a dog house in the back yard.

"When I locked it in the dog house, I figured it was hungry cause it was eating the dog food so I got apples and oranges and put them in the dog house and put a block there and called the humane society," Heatherly told WXYZ-TV.

The City of Dearborn Heights Ordinance and Animal Control retrieved the animal, which was identified as a 2-foot water monitor lizard. Officials said the lizard is likely an escaped pet and they are trying to track down the animal's owner.