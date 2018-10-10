Both deers are now out of the Folsom South Canal. Attached video is of the buck being rescued by #MetroFire #E63A & #BT65A personnel. Assisting were @CaliforniaDFW personnel. pic.twitter.com/7Qqyu4FzSF

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A California firefighter drew on her cattle ranching experience when she used a lasso to rescue two deer struggling to swim in a canal.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said firefighters responded Tuesday to a report of two deer swimming in a fenced-in canal in Rancho Cordova.

"A lot of times the deer will jump in at some point travel several miles," fire department spokesman Chris Vestal told KOVR-TV.

The department posted photos and video of the rescue to its official Twitter account.

The video shows firefighter Janice Odestig using a rope borrowed from a California Fish and Wildlife ranger to lasso the swimming deer.

"My dad is a retired fire chief as well as a retired cattle rancher, so we've always had lassos around the house when we were young we would lasso each other, lasso stuff in the backyard," Odestig said.

The deer, a buck and a doe, were safely removed from the water.

"They're a little bit scraped up, but I think I'm going to be just fine and they're back where they belong," she said.