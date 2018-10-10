Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Police in California shared video of a black bear found trying to pull a cart from the return area of a Safeway store parking lot.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook showing Deputy Shaw attempting to use a flashlight to annoy the bear into leaving the store parking lot in Tahoe City.

"Deputy Shaw took found this black bear at the Lighthouse Center trying to free a shopping cart, so he could pick up a few groceries," the department joked.

The bear repeatedly struggles with the carts in an apparent attempt to free one before giving up and wandering away.