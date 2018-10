Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An Australia resident drying off after a shower looked into the bathroom drain and found something surprising -- a snake.

The video, recorded at a home in Townsville, Queensland, shows the inside of a bathroom drain as a green snake comes in and out of view.

The species of snake was unclear from the footage.

"Found a sneaky surprise while drying myself. Looked down and there it was," the filmer wrote.