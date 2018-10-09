A Michigan woman said a $50 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket inspired her to buy a Super Raffle ticket that earned her a $100,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she parlayed her $50 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket into a $10,000 Super Raffle prize.

Natasha Brandt, 42, of Bay City, told Michigan Lottery officials she was intrigued when she heard about the Michigan Lottery's Super Raffle.

"I normally play instants," Brandt said. "When I heard about the Super Raffle game, I decided if I got an instant game winner of $50 or more, I'd buy a ticket."

Brandt ended up meeting her goal with a scratch-off ticket and used the money to purchase a Super Raffle ticket.

"The day of the drawing, my best friend called me to tell me that a big winner had been bought at the Ideal Party Store. As soon as I heard that, I had a feeling it might be me!" she said.

Brandt won $100,000 from the Super Raffle, which she said she plans to use to pay off her debts and complete home improvement projects.