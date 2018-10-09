Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A 5-month-old baby is poised to become the youngest person to visit all 50 states when she and her parents complete their cross-country adventure.

Australian parents Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats have been taking their daughter, Harper Yates, who was born in Canada, on a tour of all 50 states that began in June and is scheduled to be completed Oct. 18 in Vermont, the last state on their list.

The parents said they had been 19 states into their goal of joining the All Fifty States Club, but they decided to start over when Harper was born so the girl could become the club's youngest member.

"The real highlight of the trip is being able to make memories as a family on the road and Harper checking off milestones all over the country," Lim told ABC's Good Morning America. "It means so many places around the U.S.A. are going to be unforgettable to us in the years to come."

The couple said the All Fifty States Club's website currently lists its youngest member as 2 years old.

"Based on the info on the All Fifty States Club, we suspect she is going to be the youngest," Lim said.

The couple have been maintaining an Instagram account that chronicles their journey with photographs of Harper posing with signs at each state line.

The couple said they have also contacted Guinness World Records about the possibility of creating a category for youngest person to visit all 50 states.