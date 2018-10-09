Trending Stories

Oblivious man had $1M lottery ticket for four months
Friendly seal tries to get into man's kayak
Driver suspended for letting monkey steer bus
Alaska park asks fans to vote for fattest bear
New Zealand sculpture snaps due to climber

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Paris Motor Show

Latest News

Ice chunk falls out of the sky, cracks family's driveway
Dakota Johnson not expecting with Chris Martin, says rep
Rift Valley's drying climate inspired early human evolution
Hereditary melanoma effectively treated with immunotherapy
Troian Bellisario, Patrick J. Adams announce daughter's birth
 
Back to Article
/