Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India used a long ladder to rescue a female leopard that became stranded at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well.

A video recorded in Maharashtra, India, shows the leopard that villagers found trapped in the water at the bottom of a well.

The video shows members of animal rescue group Wildlife SOS lowering a ladder to allow the leopard to climb into a crate, which they then hoist out of the well.

Rescuers said the leopard was taken to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center to recover from the experience.