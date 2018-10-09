Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A California family said a huge chunk of ice apparently fell from an airplane and crashed down on their driveway, creating a large crack.

Angelica Coria said she and her family discovered the shattered ice ball in their Eastvale driveway and a fresh, 30-foot crack in the concrete.

"Ice fell from the sky and we don't know what happened," Coria told CBS Los Angeles.

She said the falling ice has made her "extremely fearful" of the planes that fly over her house each day.

Experts said the family's home is in a descent path for Los Angeles International Airport, so planes pass over the area almost once a minute.

A couple in nearby San Bernardino evaded injury last December when a chunk of ice suspected to have fallen from an airplane crashed through the roof of their home and punched a hole all the way to their bedroom.

The San Bernardino incident took place mere weeks after a similar ice ball crashed through the roof of a home in Chino.