Bobcat makes surprise appearance on Idaho bridge

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Idaho shared a photo of a bobcat that startled witnesses by perching on the ledge of a bridge on a busy stretch of road.

The Sandpoint Police Department posted a photo to Facebook showing the bobcat perched on the barrier at the side of the Long Bridge into town.

Police said sheriff's deputies contacted state Fish and Game officers to safely relocate the feline.

"This definitely is a great photo to share and an even greater reminder that we are surrounded by a variety of wildlife that occasionally find, or lose their way into or close to town," the post said.