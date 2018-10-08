Trending Stories

Oblivious man had $1M lottery ticket for four months
Semi drives on bike path, gets stuck under bridge
Venomous king cobra found caught in soft drink crate
Rescuers: Abandoned highway snake might be one of three
Boy, 2, shreds envelope containing $1,060

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

Bill, Hillary Clinton announce 13-city U.S. tour
Cuomo: Limo in crash that killed 20 failed inspection last month
Driver suspended for letting monkey steer bus
Bears sign OL Bryan Witzmann, send LB Sam Acho to IR
New Zealand sculpture snaps due to climber
 
Back to Article
/