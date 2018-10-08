A Maryland man won a $25,000 Keno jackpot just days after he won an $80,060 prize from the same game. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery fan won a $25,000 Keno jackpot just two days after he collected a $80,060 jackpot from the same game.

William Frasher, 24, of Hughesville, told Maryland Lottery officials he was at a working lunch with his boss when they decided to play some Keno.

Frasher, who was dining at St. Mary's Landing, where he worked as a waiter and bartender before moving to a career in real estate, ended up winning $25,000 during the Oct. 3 lunch.

The win came only two days after he previously visited lottery headquarters to collect a $80,060 jackpot from a Sept. 20 Keno game.

Frasher said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his car and eliminate his remaining debts.