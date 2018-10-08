Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota shared video of a man using CPR to revive a squirrel that was not responding after being struck by a car.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers were on patrol last month when they came across the unusual sight of a man near the curb of a road using a gloved hand to push down on the chest of a motionless squirrel.

The man told police he was trying to save the squirrel after hitting it with his car.

The officers recommend the man flip the squirrel onto its belly, and the rodent starts to move seconds after the man complies.

The man shares high fives with the officers as the squirrel is apparently resuscitated.