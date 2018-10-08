Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A Maine couple won 12 cases of beer at the North American Wife Carrying Championship.

Jesse Wall and Christine Arsenault, who have been participating in the annual event for several years and have come out on top before, were dubbed the winners at the North American Wife Carrying Championship at the Sunday River resort in Newry, Maine.

The pair were one of 35 couples participating in the unusual race Saturday and finished the final round with a time of 58.72 seconds, winning them Arsenault's weight in beer -- 12 cases -- and five-times Arsenault's weight in cash.

The win also earned Wall and Arsenault the chance to travel to Finland, where the wife-carrying sport originated, to participate in the World Wife Carrying Championships.