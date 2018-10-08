Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A bus driver in India has been suspended after video emerged of him letting a monkey sit on the vehicle's steering wheel and help steer.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the man holding onto the wheel of the bus with one hand while the langur monkey perches on the wheel and steers the vehicle on a road in Karnataka, Bangalore.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corp. said the driver has been suspended from his duties while officials investigate the incident.

Officials said the monkey was a pet belonging to one of the passengers on the bus.