Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A confused truck driver in Ohio drove onto a bicycle path and ended up getting his semi wedged underneath a pair of overhead bridges.

The Columbus Division of Police said the bike path north of Spring Street, parallel to Ohio State Route 315, was closed after a truck driver from out of town got confused trying to find a highway on-ramp Thursday.

Police posted photos to Facebook showing the semi wedged underneath a pair of bridges that span over the path.

The truck driver was cited for reckless operation and traffic control device, police said.