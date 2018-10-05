Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen celebrated the opening of its 3,000th store with a special menu item: chicken wings dipped in gold.

The chicken chain announced the 24 Karat Champagne Wings, chicken wings battered in champagne and covered in 24-karat gold flakes, are available at select stores nationwide.

The locations serving up the opulent poultry include the Elizabeth, N.J., location, which officially became the chain's 3,000th store when it opened in August.

The eatery said it is considering serving the $10 gold wings at more locations if the promotion proves popular.