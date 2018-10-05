Trending Stories

Rock used as doorstop revealed to be meteorite worth $100K
Krispy Kreme in Ireland stops overnight drive-through due to honking
Girl, 8, finds ancient sword in Swedish lake
Bottle of Macallan whiskey sells for $1.1M at auction
Wrong-ticket lottery mistake wins Indiana man $703,588

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

'Idiocracy,' 'nothingburger,' 'Spielbergian' among 1,400 new dictionary entries
Oblivious man had $1M lottery ticket for four months
India's currency falls to new low as central bank leaves interest rates alone
'Harry Potter' stars Tom Felton, Daniel Radcliffe reunite in New York
Brain organizes forgettable, indelible memories during sleep
 
Back to Article
/