A green anolis lizard stowed away from Mexico to England in a traveler's suitcase and then spent a month hiding under the man's sofa. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a lizard stowed away in a traveler's suitcase during a trip to Mexico and spent a month under the sofa at his England home.

The RSPCA said Adam Hulks, 27, was unpacking from a vacation to Mexico in August when he saw a green lizard jump out of his suitcase at his Newport Pagnell, England, home.

Hulks told rescuers he searched his house, but eventually determined the reptile had left the house.

He said it wasn't until a month later when he had some friends over that the lizard came running out from under the sofa.

Hulks contacted the RSPCA and rescuers soon arrived to capture the animal, which Hulks dubbed Eddie Lizzard.

"He is a real character and has had an incredible adventure -- traveling thousands of miles on a ten-and-a-half hour flight then living for a month under my sofa," Hulks said. "I am just relieved he survived."

The RSPCA identified Eddie as a green anolis lizard.

"It is amazing to think he has survived such an incredible journey. He is certainly a very lucky lizard," said Richard Durrant, an RSPCA animal welfare officer.

The lizard is now being cared for by reptile experts, the RSPCA said.