Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Utah couple who saved up for football tickets said the envelope containing $1,060 was shredded by their 2-year-old son.

Ben and Jackee Belnap of Holladay said they had been planning to use the $1,060 cash they had saved up to buy University of Utah football season tickets, but the envelope containing the cash went missing during the weekend.

The couple discovered their 2-year-old son, Leo, had used the envelope and its contents to experiment with his parents' paper shredder.

"As devastated and as sick as we were, this was one of those moments where you just have to laugh," Jackee Belnap told KTVX-TV.

She said the boy has shown previous interest in the shredder.

"Leo helps me shred junk mail and just things with our name on it, or important documents we want to get rid of," the mother told KSL-TV.

The couple said they might yet be able to retrieve their money with help from the U.S. Department of Treasury, but it won't be available in time for football tickets.

"I called the guy the next morning and he said, 'Oh, we might be able to help you here,' and I was shocked," Ben Belnap said. "He said, 'Bag it up in little Ziploc bags, mail it to D.C., and in one to two years, you'll get your money back.'"

The couple said Leo is now banned from going near the shredder.