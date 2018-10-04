Bottle of Macallan whiskey sells for $1.1M at auction

A bottle of whiskey was sold for over $1 million in Scotland. Photo by George Hodan/Public Domain Pictures

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A bottle of Macallan-branded whiskey was sold at an auction in Edinburgh, Scotland, for $1.1 million.

The whiskey, distilled in 1926 and bottled in 1986, was purchased by a private collector in Asia who made his bid over the phone.

The bottle is sought after due to its label being designed and signed by artist Valerio Adami. Adami co-signed the album sleeve for The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Forbes reported.

"It's the Rolls Royce of malts," Martin Green of auction company Bonhams who hosted the sale said. "Obviously we don't know what will happen to it, but anyone who can spend around a million pounds for a bottle of whisky could afford to drink it. But it's an object of beauty in its own right, almost a museum piece."

The bottle was originally sold in 1994 for $27,000 and has now become the most expensive whiskey ever sold at an auction.