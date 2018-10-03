Trending Stories

Venomous king cobra found caught in soft drink crate
Rock thrown at bulletproof glass hits burglar in the face
Escaped horse runs into bar, causes chaos
Cyclist collides with kangaroo on Australian road
Truck pulls over due to sheep on the roof

Photo Gallery

 
Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Latest News

FEMA test sends first Presidential Alert to U.S. cellphones
Crews find body of Ohio woman who vanished in Great Smoky Mountains
Vatican synod on youth won't include discussion of sex abuse
Police rescue snake from vehicle's engine compartment
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': Chelsea Peretti to leave in Season 6
 
Back to Article
/